Kolkata in October? These 9 Durga Puja stops are non-negotiable

Idol origins

Step into Kumartuli, where sculptors breathe life into clay. It’s Durga Puja before the fanfare—raw, intimate, and utterly mesmerizing.

Heritage roar

At Baghbazar, history meets devotion. For over 100 years, this riverside pandal has stayed rooted in ritual, grandeur, and community pride.

Theme thunder

Santosh Mitra Square is where imagination explodes. Expect jaw-dropping themes—from mythology to politics—built on a scale that stops crowds in their tracks.

Spectacle central

Sreebhumi isn’t subtle. Think Eiffel Tower, Disney castles, or world monuments—lit up and packed with selfie-hunting fans. It’s over-the-top in the best way.

Lake magic

At College Square, reflections turn holy. Lights dance on water, and the pandal glows like a floating temple—Kolkata’s most photogenic moment.

South spark

Jodhpur Park balances wild creativity with cultural roots. No two years look alike, and that’s what keeps pandal-hoppers coming back.

Local pulse

Ballygunge Cultural Association is neighborhood energy personified. Expect bold designs, cheerful chaos, and a crowd that feels more like a block party than a ceremony.

Whimsy lane

Nalin Sarkar Street leans into fantasy—cartoon temples, surreal sculptures, or nostalgic scenes. It’s puja with a playful twist that never misses.

Classic soul

Ahiritola Sarbojonin delivers quiet power. With eco-friendly decor and deeply traditional vibes, it’s for those who want to feel Durga Puja, not just see it.
