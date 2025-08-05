More Than Allies? The nine essential reads behind India–US love and leverage

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

A Matter of Trust

India–US Relations from Truman to Trump by Meenakshi Ahamed

Fateful Triangle

How China Shaped US–India Relations During the Cold War by Tanvi Madan

Forged in Crisis

India and the United States Since 1947 by Rudra Chaudhuri

Comrades at Odds

The United States and India, 1947–1964 by Andrew J. Rotter

India–US Relations in the Age of Uncertainty

An Uneasy Courtship by B.M. Jain

The India Way

Strategies for an Uncertain World by S. Jaishankar

India–America Relations (1942–62)

Rooted in the Liberal International Order by Atul Bhardwaj 

The South Asia Story

The First Sixty Years of US Relations with India and Pakistan by Harold A. Gould

Aligned but Autonomous

India–US Relations in the Modi Era edited by Harsh V. Pant & Vivek Lall
Related Stories

International Beer Day: The 13,000-year journey you didn’t learn in school Why Rain Makes You Snack: The science behind pakoras and your brain 9 Tiger Havens: Inside India’s rawest, rarest wilderness zones 9 dishes you will crave: The bold, ancient flavors behind the world’s Eid tables