No MBA needed: The U.S. job paying ₹20 lakh/month with no degree

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
After a fatal crash involving an Indian driver, the U.S. slammed the brakes on trucker visas. For thousands hoping to migrate, the road to America just hit a blockade.
For many Indians, trucking isn’t just a job—it’s a passport to the American dream. With salaries up to $340K, it’s one of the most lucrative blue-collar gigs abroad.
While Indian IT grads chase ₹50K salaries, U.S. truckers can earn ₹6–25 lakh/month. One Class A license can steer you into six figures—with no college degree.
With a clean record, a strong back, and a CDL, you can hit America’s interstates—and maybe never look back. For many migrants, it's the ultimate pivot move.
Before you're behind the wheel solo, you’ll face schools, permits, endorsements, and company finishing programs. It's not easy—but it's worth the haul.
From California to Toronto, Indian truckers—especially Punjabis—dominate freight routes. It's more than a job. It's a legacy, built one mile at a time.
You don’t need an MBA to make $90K/year. You just need a clean record, 18 wheels, and the will to hustle. The CDL is today’s blue-collar jackpot.
Own your own truck? You could gross $300K+. But expenses, stress, and logistics eat into that fast. Still, many take the risk—and reap big rewards.
In 2025, the U.S. halted new foreign trucker visas. A booming migration pipeline just dried up—leaving many stranded mid-application.