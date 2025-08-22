No MBA needed: The U.S. job paying ₹20 lakh/month with no degree

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Visa Brakes

After a fatal crash involving an Indian driver, the U.S. slammed the brakes on trucker visas. For thousands hoping to migrate, the road to America just hit a blockade.

Highway to Green Card

For many Indians, trucking isn’t just a job—it’s a passport to the American dream. With salaries up to $340K, it’s one of the most lucrative blue-collar gigs abroad.

Big Rig, Bigger Pay

While Indian IT grads chase ₹50K salaries, U.S. truckers can earn ₹6–25 lakh/month. One Class A license can steer you into six figures—with no college degree.

18 Wheels, One Dream

With a clean record, a strong back, and a CDL, you can hit America’s interstates—and maybe never look back. For many migrants, it's the ultimate pivot move.

Training Wheels First

Before you're behind the wheel solo, you’ll face schools, permits, endorsements, and company finishing programs. It's not easy—but it's worth the haul.

Punjabi Highway Empire

From California to Toronto, Indian truckers—especially Punjabis—dominate freight routes. It's more than a job. It's a legacy, built one mile at a time.

No Degree, No Problem

You don’t need an MBA to make $90K/year. You just need a clean record, 18 wheels, and the will to hustle. The CDL is today’s blue-collar jackpot.

Owner-Operator Jackpot

Own your own truck? You could gross $300K+. But expenses, stress, and logistics eat into that fast. Still, many take the risk—and reap big rewards.

Shutdown Warning

In 2025, the U.S. halted new foreign trucker visas. A booming migration pipeline just dried up—leaving many stranded mid-application.
Related Stories

A ritual few understand: Why devotees offer liquor to Lord Bhairav at this temple He called the CEO With chili on his hands: The Flamin’ Hot origin that corporate forgot 9 Books Every Entrepreneur Needs in 2025: From grit to growth hacks Rakhi Without Regret: Top sugar-free sweets for the modern sibling bond