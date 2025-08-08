Rain, Royals, and Rafting: 9 epic escapes for August's long weekends

Mist Over Mall

Nainital turns dreamy in August—its emerald lake veiled in mist, perfect for boat rides, cocoa breaks, and nostalgia-filled hill walks.

Raft and Roast

Manali comes alive with rain-fed rivers, warm cafés, and crisp mountain air—ideal for adrenaline junkies and chai-sipping storytellers alike.

Teej Timewarp

Jaipur glows during Teej festival—swing-lined courtyards, dancing locals, and monsoon-slicked palaces steeped in regal rhythm.

Lakeside Royals

Udaipur’s monsoon turns palaces into floating dreams. Add a heritage walk and some laal maas, and you’ve got a weekend fit for a king.

Green Goa

No crowds, just coconut trees swaying in the rain. Goa in August is quieter, wilder, and perfect for flea markets, waterfalls, and rainy romance.

Tea Trail Rush

Munnar’s rain-kissed slopes smell of cardamom and cool earth—offering walks through tea estates where every breath feels brewed.

Coffee, Cascades

Coorg’s estates shimmer in the rain, waterfalls roar to life, and the air smells of pepper and wet bark—a monsoon retreat you’ll want to sip slow.

Landour Loops

In Mussoorie’s quiet twin, time slows. Scones at Ivy Café, strolls through pine mist, and echoing footsteps on cobbled paths offer perfect pause.

Blooms and Breathlessness

Valley of Flowers explodes in color only in August—millions of blossoms over glacial trails. It’s short, slippery, and absolutely spellbinding.
