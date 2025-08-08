Rain, Royals, and Rafting: 9 epic escapes for August's long weekends

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Nainital turns dreamy in August—its emerald lake veiled in mist, perfect for boat rides, cocoa breaks, and nostalgia-filled hill walks.
Manali comes alive with rain-fed rivers, warm cafés, and crisp mountain air—ideal for adrenaline junkies and chai-sipping storytellers alike.
Jaipur glows during Teej festival—swing-lined courtyards, dancing locals, and monsoon-slicked palaces steeped in regal rhythm.
Udaipur’s monsoon turns palaces into floating dreams. Add a heritage walk and some laal maas, and you’ve got a weekend fit for a king.
No crowds, just coconut trees swaying in the rain. Goa in August is quieter, wilder, and perfect for flea markets, waterfalls, and rainy romance.
Munnar’s rain-kissed slopes smell of cardamom and cool earth—offering walks through tea estates where every breath feels brewed.
Coorg’s estates shimmer in the rain, waterfalls roar to life, and the air smells of pepper and wet bark—a monsoon retreat you’ll want to sip slow.
In Mussoorie’s quiet twin, time slows. Scones at Ivy Café, strolls through pine mist, and echoing footsteps on cobbled paths offer perfect pause.
Valley of Flowers explodes in color only in August—millions of blossoms over glacial trails. It’s short, slippery, and absolutely spellbinding.