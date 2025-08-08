Rakhi Without Regret: Top sugar-free sweets for the modern sibling bond

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Kaju Katli Upgrade

Uses stevia or erythritol—zero glycemic index, so no blood sugar spike. Ideal for diabetics and weight-conscious gifting.

Figs Do More

Anjeer and dates offer natural fructose + fiber, slowing glucose absorption and aiding digestion post-festive meals.

Ladoo, Smarter

Replaces sugar with jaggery or dates—rich in iron and antioxidants, unlike refined sugar’s empty calories.

Coconut Logic

Coconut is high in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which boost energy and satiety—perfect with low-GI sweeteners.

Soan, Still Light

Sucralose mimics sugar taste with 600x intensity but zero calories. Keeps the flaky joy intact without insulin spikes.

Pak, But Clean

Uses low-GI sweeteners like stevia, avoiding sugar’s metabolic crash. Ghee adds sustained energy release.

Date Power

Date-nut rolls provide magnesium, potassium, and natural sweetness. No artificial additives, just clean energy.

Sandesh, Reimagined

Made with paneer + stevia/erythritol. Low-carb, high-protein dessert with no blood sugar impact.

Boxed Benefits

Mixed hampers offer variety without glucose overload. Choose brands using natural or zero-calorie alternatives.
