Sadhguru’s Stress Secret: Why it’s not your job, it’s your inner wiring

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru says it’s not work or family that’s stressful — it’s our inability to manage our own mind, body, emotions, and energies.
Forget “stress management,” he warns. Manage your inner system, not your stress — the rest falls into place.
Change your perspective, not just your problems. How you frame life inside changes what you feel outside.
When your body and intelligence work in harmony, you can push hard yet stay blissfully stress-free.
Sadhguru calls yoga a precision tool for balancing the inner system — the antidote to chaos and anxiety.
Worry happens when your mind ignores your instructions. Regain control, and fear loses its grip.
What crushes one person barely registers for another. It’s not the world — it’s your alignment.
Tuning your inner energies, Sadhguru says, transforms everyday struggle into effortless engagement.
Life doesn’t need to be a stress marathon. Inner mastery turns it into a joyful dance.