Sadhguru’s Stress Secret: Why it’s not your job, it’s your inner wiring

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Stress Illusion

Sadhguru says it’s not work or family that’s stressful — it’s our inability to manage our own mind, body, emotions, and energies.

Manage Yourself

Forget “stress management,” he warns. Manage your inner system, not your stress — the rest falls into place.

Context Shift

Change your perspective, not just your problems. How you frame life inside changes what you feel outside.

Joyful Grind

When your body and intelligence work in harmony, you can push hard yet stay blissfully stress-free.

Yoga Science

Sadhguru calls yoga a precision tool for balancing the inner system — the antidote to chaos and anxiety.

Mind Mastery

Worry happens when your mind ignores your instructions. Regain control, and fear loses its grip.

Stress Relativity

What crushes one person barely registers for another. It’s not the world — it’s your alignment.

Energy Balance

Tuning your inner energies, Sadhguru says, transforms everyday struggle into effortless engagement.

Inner Freedom

Life doesn’t need to be a stress marathon. Inner mastery turns it into a joyful dance.
