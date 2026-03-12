Today, 12 March 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
12 March 2026
₹289,900
(-0.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
12 March 2026
₹301,000
(-3.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(-3.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹301,000
Mumbai
(-0.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹289,900
jaipur
(-0.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹289,900
Patna
(-0.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹289,900
pune
(-0.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹289,900
Bengaluru
(-3.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹291,000
kolkata
(-3.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹292,000
nagpur
(-0.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 March 2026
₹289,900
chennai
(-3.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
12 February 2026
₹304,000
