Today, 12 March 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 12 March 2026  

₹289,900

(-0.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

12 March 2026

₹301,000

(-3.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(-3.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹301,000

Mumbai

(-0.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹289,900

jaipur

(-0.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹289,900

Patna

(-0.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹289,900

pune

(-0.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹289,900

Bengaluru

(-3.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹291,000

kolkata

(-3.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹292,000

nagpur

(-0.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 March 2026

₹289,900

chennai

(-3.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

12 February 2026  

₹304,000
Related Stories

Gold Price Today 12th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here Silver Price Today 11th March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here Gold Price Today 11th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here Silver Price Today 10th March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here