Today, 13 March 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 13 March 2026  

₹279,900

(-3.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

13 March 2026

₹301,000

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹301,000

Mumbai

(-3.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹279,900

jaipur

(-3.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹279,900

Patna

(-3.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹279,900

pune

(-3.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹279,900

Bengaluru

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹291,000

kolkata

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹292,000

nagpur

(-3.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 March 2026

₹279,900

chennai

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

13 February 2026  

₹304,000
