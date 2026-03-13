Today, 13 March 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
13 March 2026
₹279,900
(-3.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
13 March 2026
₹301,000
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹301,000
Mumbai
(-3.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹279,900
jaipur
(-3.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹279,900
Patna
(-3.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹279,900
pune
(-3.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹279,900
Bengaluru
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹291,000
kolkata
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹292,000
nagpur
(-3.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 March 2026
₹279,900
chennai
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
13 February 2026
₹304,000
Related Stories
Gold Price Today 11th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Soda’s dark secret: Why that can of cola might be killing your bones
Gold Price Today 10th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Silver Price Today 10th March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here