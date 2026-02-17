Today, 17 February 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 17 February 2026  

₹267,900

(-2.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

 17 February 2026  

₹288,900 

(-2.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(-2.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹288,900

Mumbai

(-2.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹267,900

jaipur

(-2.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹267,900

Patna

(-2.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹267,900

pune

(-2.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹267,900

Bengaluru

(-2.5%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹278,900

kolkata

(-2.5%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹279,900

nagpur

(-2.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 17 February 2026  

₹267,900

chennai

(-5.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 16 February 2026  

₹278,900
