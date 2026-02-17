Today, 17 February 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
17 February 2026
₹267,900
(-2.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
17 February 2026
₹288,900
(-2.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(-2.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹288,900
Mumbai
(-2.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹267,900
jaipur
(-2.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹267,900
Patna
(-2.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹267,900
pune
(-2.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹267,900
Bengaluru
(-2.5%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹278,900
kolkata
(-2.5%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹279,900
nagpur
(-2.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
17 February 2026
₹267,900
chennai
(-5.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
16 February 2026
₹278,900
