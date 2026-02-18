Today, 18 February 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
18 February 2026
₹259,900
(-3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
18 February 2026
₹280,900
(-2.9%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(-2.9%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹280,900
Mumbai
(-3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹259,900
jaipur
(-3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹259,900
Patna
(-3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹259,900
pune
(-3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹259,900
Bengaluru
(-3.0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹270,900
kolkata
(-2.9%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹271,900
nagpur
(-3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹259,900
chennai
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
18 February 2026
₹278,900
