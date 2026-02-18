Today, 18 February 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 18 February 2026  

₹259,900

(-3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

 18 February 2026  

₹280,900 

(-2.9%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(-2.9%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹280,900

Mumbai

(-3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹259,900

jaipur

(-3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹259,900

Patna

(-3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹259,900

pune

(-3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹259,900

Bengaluru

(-3.0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹270,900

kolkata

(-2.9%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹271,900

nagpur

(-3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹259,900

chennai

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 18 February 2026  

₹278,900
