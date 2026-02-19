Today, 19 February 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
19 February 2026
₹254,900
(-2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
19 February 2026
₹275,900
(-1.8%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(-1.8%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹275,900
Mumbai
(-2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹254,900
jaipur
(-2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹254,900
Patna
(-2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹254,900
pune
(-2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹254,900
Bengaluru
(-1.9%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹265,900
kolkata
(-1.9%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹266,900
nagpur
(-2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹254,900
chennai
(-1.8)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
19 February 2026
₹273,900
