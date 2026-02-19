Today, 19 February 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 19 February 2026  

₹254,900

(-2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

 19 February 2026  

₹275,900 

(-1.8%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(-1.8%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹275,900

Mumbai

(-2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹254,900

jaipur

(-2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹254,900

Patna

(-2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹254,900

pune

(-2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹254,900

Bengaluru

(-1.9%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹265,900

kolkata

(-1.9%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹266,900

nagpur

(-2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹254,900

chennai

(-1.8)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 19 February 2026  

₹273,900
