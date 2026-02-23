Today, 23 February 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
23 February 2026
₹274,900
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
23 February 2026
₹295,900
(7.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(7.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹295,900
Mumbai
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹274,900
jaipur
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹274,900
Patna
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹274,900
pune
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹274,900
Bengaluru
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹285,900
kolkata
(4.2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹286,900
nagpur
(-0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹274,900
chennai
(4.6%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
23 February 2026
₹303,900
