Today, 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

new DELHI

 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

 23 February 2026  

₹295,900 

(7.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(7.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹295,900

Mumbai

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

jaipur

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

Patna

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

pune

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

Bengaluru

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹285,900

kolkata

(4.2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹286,900

nagpur

(-0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹274,900

chennai

(4.6%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 23 February 2026  

₹303,900
