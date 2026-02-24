Today, 24 February 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 24 February 2026  

₹300,100

(8.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

 24 February 2026  

₹321,100 

(7.9%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹321,100

Mumbai

(8.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹300,100

jaipur

(8.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹300,100

Patna

(8.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹300,100

pune

(8.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹300,100

Bengaluru

(8.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹311,100

kolkata

(8.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹312,100

nagpur

(8.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹300,100

chennai

(3.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 24 February 2026  

₹314,100
