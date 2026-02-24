Today, 24 February 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
24 February 2026
₹300,100
(8.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
24 February 2026
₹321,100
(7.9%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹321,100
Mumbai
(8.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹300,100
jaipur
(8.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹300,100
Patna
(8.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹300,100
pune
(8.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹300,100
Bengaluru
(8.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹311,100
kolkata
(8.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹312,100
nagpur
(8.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹300,100
chennai
(3.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
24 February 2026
₹314,100
Related Stories
Gold Price Today 23rd February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 19th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Silver Price Today 17th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 17th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here