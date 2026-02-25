Today, 25 February 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
25 February 2026
₹284,900
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
25 February 2026
₹284,900
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
Mumbai
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
jaipur
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
Patna
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
pune
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
Bengaluru
(-5.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹295,900
kolkata
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
nagpur
(-5.3%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹284,900
chennai
(-3.5%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
25 February 2026
₹289,900
