Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900 

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

Mumbai

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

jaipur

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

Patna

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

pune

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

Bengaluru

(-5.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹295,900

kolkata

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

nagpur

(-5.3%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹284,900

chennai

(-3.5%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 25 February 2026  

₹289,900
