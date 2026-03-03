Today, 3 March 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
3 March 2026
₹315,100
(6.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
3 March 2026
₹336,100
(6.0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(6.0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹336,100
Mumbai
(6.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹315,100
jaipur
(6.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹315,100
Patna
(6.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹315,100
pune
(6.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹315,100
Bengaluru
(6.2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹326,100
kolkata
(6.2%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹327,100
nagpur
(6.4%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 March 2026
₹315,100
chennai
(3.1%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
3 February 2026
₹328,900
