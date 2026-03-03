Today, 3 March 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 3 March 2026  

₹315,100

(6.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

3 March 2026

₹336,100

(6.0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(6.0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹336,100

Mumbai

(6.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹315,100

jaipur

(6.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹315,100

Patna

(6.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹315,100

pune

(6.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹315,100

Bengaluru

(6.2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹326,100

kolkata

(6.2%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹327,100

nagpur

(6.4%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

3 March 2026

₹315,100

chennai

(3.1%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 3 February 2026  

₹328,900
Related Stories

Silver Price Today 2nd March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here Gold Price Today 2nd March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here From Ramadan tables to research labs: The date’s quiet power play Gold Price Today 26th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here