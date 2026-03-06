Today, 6 March 2026  

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

new DELHI

 6 March 2026  

₹284,900

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

noida

6 March 2026

₹305,900

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

lucknow

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹305,900

Mumbai

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹284,900

jaipur

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹284,900

Patna

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹284,900

pune

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹284,900

Bengaluru

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹295,900

kolkata

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹296,900

nagpur

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

6 March 2026

₹284,900

chennai

(0%)

Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)

 6 February 2026  

₹308,900
