Today, 6 March 2026
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
new DELHI
6 March 2026
₹284,900
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
noida
6 March 2026
₹305,900
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
lucknow
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹305,900
Mumbai
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹284,900
jaipur
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹284,900
Patna
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹284,900
pune
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹284,900
Bengaluru
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹295,900
kolkata
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹296,900
nagpur
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 March 2026
₹284,900
chennai
(0%)
Rupees per kilogram (999 purity)
6 February 2026
₹308,900
Related Stories
Silver Price Today 5th March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Silver Price Today 2nd March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 3rd March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 27th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here