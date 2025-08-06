Spend less than ₹50k: The holiday spots even travel agents overlook

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan | ₹28,000–₹45,000 What if a royal escape cost less than your monthly grocery bill? Jaipur delivers amber-stone palaces, bustling bazaars, and elephant rides—all drenched in history, under a shoestring budget.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand | ₹30,000–₹44,000 This isn’t your typical spiritual retreat. Morning Ganga aartis give way to whitewater rafting and cliff-side cafés. It’s calm and chaos, soul and sport—served cheap, and wrapped in mountain air.
Hampi, Karnataka | ₹24,000–₹40,000 Among ancient boulders and crumbling temples lies India’s most cinematic ruin-town. Families bike through forgotten empires for ₹200 a day—no traffic, no noise, just myths etched in stone.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu | ₹20,000–₹45,000 Imagine boating through silvery lakes and fog-laced pine forests—without blowing your budget. Kodaikanal’s cool air, cozy stays, and waterfall trails make it a dreamy escape for under ₹45K.
Gokarna, Karnataka | ₹18,000–₹40,000 Goa’s shy sibling trades parties for peace. Think yoga on the beach, cliff-side temples, and dolphin-spotting for ₹300. This is where frugal families go when they want sea without the surge pricing.
Darjeeling, West Bengal | ₹28,000–₹48,000 You’ll sip chai where clouds kiss tea leaves and ride toy trains past colonial cottages. With ropeways, markets, and majestic Himalayan views, Darjeeling packs big drama into a modest budget.
Munnar, Kerala | ₹30,000–₹45,000 Step into rolling green hills where tea pluckers wave from misty slopes. Wildlife parks, waterfalls, and budget treks deliver Kerala’s best—all at prices that would shock a resort concierge.
Goa | ₹32,000–₹49,000 Think Goa’s only for partygoers? Think again. Families cruise with dolphins, climb Portuguese forts, and feast on seafood—all without touching ₹50K. It’s beach bliss without the bloat.
Udaipur, Rajasthan | ₹28,000–₹50,000 White palaces reflected in glassy lakes, boat rides under starlit skies, and sunset chai by the ghats—Udaipur plays like a period film. And yet, the full family experience stays under ₹50K.