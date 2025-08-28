These 9 dreamy Europe trips cost less than an iPhone in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Thermal baths, river cruises, and Gothic charm—all for under ₹1L. Hungary’s capital blends spa luxury with hostel prices.
Castles, cobblestones, and cheap pints—Prague is Europe’s fairy-tale city on a student budget.
Old Town beauty, hearty pierogi, and the friendliest locals. Poland gives you medieval magic for a Delhi dinner bill.
Castles and vampires? Yes. But also great food, metro rides under ₹50, and hostels that feel like hotels.
Nature, nightlife, and a bed for ₹800 a night—Sofia is for hikers and budget ballers alike.
Mini-Vienna vibes with riverside cafes, walkable streets, and nightlife that won’t kill your wallet.
Lithuania’s capital is weird, wonderful, and wildly affordable. Think Old Town charm for Airbnb rates.
Festive markets, cozy hostels, and rich history—Latvia’s capital is the Baltic’s best-kept secret.
Portugal’s underrated gem serves wine, waves, and bridges galore—on a truly backpacker-friendly budget.