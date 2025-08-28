These 9 dreamy Europe trips cost less than an iPhone in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Budget Budapest

Thermal baths, river cruises, and Gothic charm—all for under ₹1L. Hungary’s capital blends spa luxury with hostel prices.

Prague for Pennies

Castles, cobblestones, and cheap pints—Prague is Europe’s fairy-tale city on a student budget.

Krakow’s Secret

Old Town beauty, hearty pierogi, and the friendliest locals. Poland gives you medieval magic for a Delhi dinner bill.

Romanian Bargain

Castles and vampires? Yes. But also great food, metro rides under ₹50, and hostels that feel like hotels.

Sofia Steal

Nature, nightlife, and a bed for ₹800 a night—Sofia is for hikers and budget ballers alike.

Bratislava on a Budget

Mini-Vienna vibes with riverside cafes, walkable streets, and nightlife that won’t kill your wallet.

Vilnius Vibes

Lithuania’s capital is weird, wonderful, and wildly affordable. Think Old Town charm for Airbnb rates.

Riga’s Value

Festive markets, cozy hostels, and rich history—Latvia’s capital is the Baltic’s best-kept secret.

Porto’s Perks

Portugal’s underrated gem serves wine, waves, and bridges galore—on a truly backpacker-friendly budget.
