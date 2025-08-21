These baby names are secretly linked to billionaires: Here’s why

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Michael Effect

Want billionaire odds stacked in your baby’s favor? Statistically, no name screams “money magnet” louder than Michael—just ask Bloomberg, Dell, and 48 others on the Forbes list.

John Jackpot

Second only to Michael, “John” is the stealth wealth name billionaires keep betting on. Classic, quiet, and rich—just like the portfolios behind it.

Andrew’s Edge

Thirty-one billionaires say Andrew. Coincidence? Or is there something in the syllables that screams success? This name sits right in the fortune sweet spot.

Alice Power

Forget trendy baby girl names. “Alice” is low-key loaded—thanks to heiress Alice Walton and other elite Alices stacking billions.

Mark’s Millions

Statistically rare, but outrageously rich—billionaires named Mark boast the highest average net worth of all. One word: Zuckerberg.

David Dollars

From Wall Street to philanthropy, “David” keeps appearing among the ultra-wealthy. Want your kid to dominate a donor wall? Consider David.

Elizabeth Legacy

This royal-ready name has serious staying power. From monarchs to moguls (and the occasional biotech scandal), “Elizabeth” signals influence and inheritance.

Charles Coin

Think “old money” and “Charles” walks in with a trust fund and tailored suit. This name’s been compounding interest since the British Empire.

George Gold

A name fit for kings and currency, “George” has been a top pick among self-made moguls and hedge fund legends. It’s regal, reliable—and apparently profitable.
