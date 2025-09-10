This ₹99 switch can cut your power bill by ₹10,000 a year

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Bulb Scam

That cheap incandescent is costing you thousands a year—and you don’t even realise it.

Power Vampire

Your old bulbs are silent money thieves. LEDs slash bills by up to 90%—no sacrifices needed.

Heat Trap

Switching to LEDs won’t just cut your bill—it cools your room too, reducing A/C costs.

₹10,400 Switch

Ten LED bulbs, eight hours a day, one year. That’s a ₹10,400 savings you’re ignoring.

Smart Shine

Dimmers and smart controls don’t just look cool—they learn your habits and cut wastage.

Solar Boost

India’s sun is free. Your balcony light shouldn’t cost you a paisa. Solar LEDs fix that.

Mood Match

Warm light in the bedroom, cool white in the kitchen—LEDs set the vibe and save.

BEE Truth

If your lights don’t carry a BEE mark, they might be wasting watts—and failing early.

Movie Mode

Want that perfect “Netflix night” vibe? Layer your lights and dim like a pro—with zero guilt.
Related Stories

The Gita’s fatherhood code: 9 teachings that redefine a man’s dharmic duty India’s quiet medicine: 7 Indian cities that restore you in quiet, powerful ways Insurance nightmare: The 9 dog breeds labeled ‘high risk’ in 2025 Think foreign breeds are better? Here are 9 reasons desi dogs win every time