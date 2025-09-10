This ₹99 switch can cut your power bill by ₹10,000 a year

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
That cheap incandescent is costing you thousands a year—and you don’t even realise it.
Your old bulbs are silent money thieves. LEDs slash bills by up to 90%—no sacrifices needed.
Switching to LEDs won’t just cut your bill—it cools your room too, reducing A/C costs.
Ten LED bulbs, eight hours a day, one year. That’s a ₹10,400 savings you’re ignoring.
Dimmers and smart controls don’t just look cool—they learn your habits and cut wastage.
India’s sun is free. Your balcony light shouldn’t cost you a paisa. Solar LEDs fix that.
Warm light in the bedroom, cool white in the kitchen—LEDs set the vibe and save.
If your lights don’t carry a BEE mark, they might be wasting watts—and failing early.
Want that perfect “Netflix night” vibe? Layer your lights and dim like a pro—with zero guilt.