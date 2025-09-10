Your dryer may be burning more power than 65 fridges, and no one’s talking about it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Power Guzzler

Your dryer might be sipping time—but it’s chugging electricity like 65 fridges in disguise.

Load Cliff

Every time your dryer flips on, the power grid panics. The spike? Sharp, dirty, and carbon-loaded.

Silent Drain

Standby electronics—TVs, routers, even microwave clocks—are bleeding watts while you sleep.

Laundry Shock

Drying clothes four times a week? That could be adding $150 a year to your bill—quietly.

Vampires Lurk

Your laptop charger and set-top box are low-key villains, sipping juice 24/7 in the shadows.

Heat Trap

Most dryers waste heat like it’s free. A heat-pump model could slash energy use by 60%.

Fridge Myth

Everyone blames the fridge, but it’s your dryer that’s blowing up your carbon footprint.

Grid Pressure

In peak hours, millions of dryers switch on—and force utilities to burn dirtier, faster fuels.

Backyard Fix

Line-drying isn’t retro—it’s radical. And it might just be the cleanest thing you can do today.
