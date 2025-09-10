Your dryer may be burning more power than 65 fridges, and no one’s talking about it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Your dryer might be sipping time—but it’s chugging electricity like 65 fridges in disguise.
Every time your dryer flips on, the power grid panics. The spike? Sharp, dirty, and carbon-loaded.
Standby electronics—TVs, routers, even microwave clocks—are bleeding watts while you sleep.
Drying clothes four times a week? That could be adding $150 a year to your bill—quietly.
Your laptop charger and set-top box are low-key villains, sipping juice 24/7 in the shadows.
Most dryers waste heat like it’s free. A heat-pump model could slash energy use by 60%.
Everyone blames the fridge, but it’s your dryer that’s blowing up your carbon footprint.
In peak hours, millions of dryers switch on—and force utilities to burn dirtier, faster fuels.
Line-drying isn’t retro—it’s radical. And it might just be the cleanest thing you can do today.