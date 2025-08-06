Your monsoon biryani map: 9 rainy-day rice dishes from across India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Rain outside, steam inside—Hyderabadi biryani’s dum-cooked, spice-layered soul hits different during monsoon. Every bite feels like thunder and fire wrapped in basmati bliss.
This is not your usual spice fest. Lucknowi biryani whispers elegance—aromatic, mellow, and slow-cooked. It’s the royal comfort you need as raindrops tap your window.
Potatoes in biryani? Kolkata said yes—and nailed it. Soft spuds, boiled eggs, and delicate spice make this the rainy-day plot twist your taste buds didn’t see coming.
With short-grain rice, coconut, curry leaves, and sweet-fried onions, Malabar biryani is like Kerala’s monsoon in a bowl—rich, fragrant, and quietly addictive.
Ambur biryani’s lean, subtly spiced profile pairs perfectly with brinjal curry—and rainy skies. It’s the Tamil Nadu treasure you want when clouds get moody.
Packed with tangy tomatoes, fiery green chilies, and fresh mint, Sindhi biryani is not here to soothe—it’s here to spice up your soggy, slow monsoon day with a fiery punch.
Seeraga samba rice, pepper-heavy masala, and sharp aromatics—Dindigul biryani doesn’t hold back. It’s peppery warmth for days when the rain just won’t let up.
Layered like a symphony and slow-cooked to aromatic perfection, vegetable dum biryani proves you don’t need meat for a monsoon masterpiece. It’s light, flavorful, and pure rainy-day joy.
Wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to earthy perfection, Kizhi biryani delivers Kerala’s greenest, steamiest comfort. One unwrapping and your rainy evening turns electric.