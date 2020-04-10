FB's new 'Quite Mode' helps users spend less time on Facebook

Facebook has rolled out several new features under its 'Your Time on Facebook' dashboard. The most prominent of those is 'Quiet Mode', which mutes push notifications and even reminds users to get some time off the app. "We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you'll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app," Facebook said.

Several countries have gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, more people are confined to their homes, which has led to an increase in social media activity.

"As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it's to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook," it added.

Facebook already has the 'mute push notification' feature. The Quite Mode will let you mute notifications inside the app, meaning users won't get the red number badge on top of the tabs inside the app.

The feature is already out on iOS and would roll out for Android in May. The social media giant is also making some changes in its notification settings and news feed preference. The new updates will let users have better control over the type of posts and updates they want to receive.

