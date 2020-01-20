YouTube star Bhuvan Bam to attend WEF 2020

YouTube star Bhuvan Bam is set to participate in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting to be held from January 21 to January in Davos. The forum will bring together around 3,000 global leaders on a single platform. The theme of the Davos meeting is 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

Bhuvan Bam will attend conferences and educate his audience on talks over a cohesive and sustainable world, reported IANS. Bhuvan Bam has 16.1M subscribers on YouTube.

Bam who started the channel BB Ki Vines (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines) in 2015 has 16.1M subscribers.

"Being invited to WEF 2020 is an honour. I'm looking forward to meeting world and industry leaders to open discussion on important subjects. WEF was founded 50 years ago, and the initiative of having an annual meet where powerful people from across the globe unify for the betterment of the world is what we all need, especially in a time like this," Bhuvan told IANS. 100 Indian CEOs and other creators from YouTube will attend the annual conference. Bhuvan will also attend a dinner hosted by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in Davos.

Film star Deepika Padukone is also registered as founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way people look at mental health. She will get the prestigious Crystal Award on the first day of the summit.