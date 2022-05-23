A 100 bps rate hike in next few months can control inflation: Axis Bank CEO

The world and India are witnessing a resurgence of inflation. Driven by rising food and fuel prices, retail inflation soared to an eight year high of 7.79% and the whole price index rose to 15.08% in April. Additionally, India's rural inflation in the food basket was at 8.38%,about 0.68% higher year on year. This unprecedented rise in India's inflation rate has put an added strain on the common man's pockets. Despite such inflationary pressures, India is set to grow in the long run, said India Inc at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

In a special conversation with Business Today on rising food inflation in India, Amitabh Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer, Axis Bank shared, "I think the other job on inflation has to be done by The Reserve Bank of India which they are already doing, they have to bring demand and liquidity down. The first step would be to get the pre covid levels, which is a 75-100 basis point increase in next couple of months. After that, the data will speak for itself and then RBI will react to that data. My view is that the problem is because of the external factors and it's not going to be that easy to handle. The impact of external factors is not in government's hands.

According to Sanjiv Bajaj, resident of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and CMD, Bajaj Finserv, the big concern is going to be on food inflation, especially if the monsoon does not result in a good note. "Hopefully, the worst of pandemic is behind us. India needs to work on domestic consumption. If we don't have a good monsoon, then government will have to step in order to subsidise food prices." said, Bajaj.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, added that India is the only country in the world who has been able to transfer money directly into accounts of needful through direct benefit transfer. "We have transferred food subsidy to 840 million people in the country through direct benefit transfer. These reforms are helpful for people below poverty line. It was a path breaking initiative that was taken by the government," Kant added

RBI, in its first-rate move in two years and its first hike in nearly four years, raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent following an off-cycle meeting earlier this month.

In April RBI raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 5.7 percent from an earlier estimate of 4.5 percent and lowered its GDP estimate to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent for 2022-23, citing the impact of escalating geopolitical tensions triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

