Bullish about India in the long and medium-term: WEF President

Amid disruptions all-around, India continues to be a bright spot in the global economic arena. Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), sees the local economy to be a driving factor as India's GDP (gross domestic product) growth in FY2022-23 is going to be higher than the global average.

Talking to Business Today, Brende said in an interview at the sidelines of WEF's annual meet at Davos, Switzerland that India is set to grow its GDP by 7-8 per cent in the current fiscal while the global economy may grow at three per cent. Challenges, however, are on the horizon as India, like many other developing countries, is dependent on global trade and the health of other economies.

"Indian economy will probably grow by 7-8 per cent this year. But India is also dependent on global market for demand of its products. So, if there is a (global) recession then that will also hit India significantly down the road", he said.

According to him, the faith of the global economic leaders remain intact on India when it comes to its prospects in the long-run. "For India, I am a little more optimistic. India has unique skills and a very young population that works in its favour. Now India also needs to build further skills and has to start competing more with the US and China on the new technologies like artificial intelligence, data and on digital currency. So, India has use this unique opportunity to modernise its economy. I am very bullish on India - both in the long term and medium term. In the short-term, there are challenges (ahead of India) but there are challenges for all of us", Brende told Business Today.

Over the last 30 years, forums like WEF and global trade and economic co-operations have improved lives of millions of people and have boosted global economy. According to him, the global GDP has doubled in last 30 years while global trade jumped four times. Share of people living in extreme poverty has come down to 10 per cent from 42 per cent during this period.

While newer technologies like crypto-currency have witnessed volatility in the recent past, Brende says, regulating crypto to ensure that it is not misused, can result in helping the poor.

"We need the traffic rules and there are very few. It needs to be ensured that crypto is not used to avoid authorities, taxes and regulators. Overall, the fin-tech itself is a huge opportunity for many developing countries and emerging economies to leapfrog. A lot of people in these countries do not have bank accounts, which is a prerogative for development", he said.

