Davos 2023: India made economic case for gender justice and can make solid impact in G20, says minister Smriti Irani

WEF Davos: India’s role in the global growth with the G20 presidency has been the point of discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this year as many leaders, economists, and business heads feel that India would be at the helm of affairs that can bring about significant changes in the world order given the current challenges and crises.

Talking about India’s G20 presidency and its close ties with both developed and developing countries, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that in India the Narendra Modi-led government has made planned efforts for women empowerment in the country, which globally is an example of general justice.

“I think apart from digital transformation, healthcare prospects, strategising and mainstreaming the skilling agenda, financing of small businesses, something which is very exciting is women-led development has taken centre stage. PM Narendra Modi has made an economic case for gender justice, which has found many takers here in Davos. This I feel would resonate in G20 as well,” said Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

She added that the Central government under PM Modi has brought significant changes in terms of gender equality, where it has adopted welfare measures for women. She said that the government strongly believes in empowering women in all classes by providing insurance, health, pension, and food security schemes.

During the WEF summit, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann also said that India is an important G20 participant and can make a significant impact with India’s strong projected growth in the coming years. “India has been growing very strongly as compared to other developed countries. It's a key player in the G20. So, there's a lot of opportunity for India this year to help shape the global agenda,” he said.

Even former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that India should make good use of its G20 presidency to seek greater openness towards service exports.

He added that if India could use its G20 presidency to push for greater openness towards service exports, it could help push India's growth further.