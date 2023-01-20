Davos 2023: ‘India remains a bright spot amid global geopolitical crisis,’ says WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab

World Economic Forum founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab said on Friday that India remains a bright spot amid geoeconomics and geopolitical crises. The forum also said that it looks forward to continuing its partnership with India during its G20 presidency.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders. I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises,” said Schwab.

The WEF summit, undergoing in Davos, comes amid multiple economic and geopolitical crises in the world. The summit is being attended by global leaders who discussed and continue to look for solutions to crises affecting the world, it said.

The forum, in a statement also said that India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world as G20 President. “India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” Schwab said.

WEF said that leaders agreed that governments and businesses must address people's immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade.

