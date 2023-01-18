Davos 2023: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran enjoys chai from Tata Tea kiosk with TCS colleagues

Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), was seen having a cup of tea from the Tata Tea kiosk with his TCS colleagues. Tata Tea has been putting up its stalls, Tata Tea 1868 at the WEF since 2018, which offer a range of special teas.

“Warmed up by a delicious cup of tea, specially curated for @Davos #WEF23 by Tata Tea, looking forward to some busy days of dialogue ahead with our Chairman and other colleagues in the Tata Sons and TCS delegations,” Abhinav Kumar, a senior TCS executive, tweeted, with a photo of him and Chandrasekaran at the Tata Tea kiosk.

Earlier this week, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran highlighted that despite recession fears and global slowdown, India is showing a lot of potential with policies also looking quite favourable for investors.

“I think this time India has been positioned better. I think the policies are more favourable for investors. The Indian market is also showing a lot more potential and promise. So, I think now it seems to be that the stars are aligned in favour of India,” said Narendran in an interaction with Business Today.

Narendran added that while Europe is looking fragile, there are other economies or geographies that are doing quite well.

“I think the most fragile geography in Europe. Europe is struggling with war. Europe is struggling with high inflation. So, there is a struggle in Europe. I'm quite confident that the US as always will bounce back quite well. The surprise story has been Japan as Japan has been doing quite well and China comes out of this. India is strong, the Middle East is strong, there are many parts of Africa which are doing well,” he said.

Narendran further said: “The developed world is probably going to struggle a little bit, particularly Europe. But I think the emerging economies are showing a lot more promise and if China bounces back even a little bit I think that will have a huge impact.”

