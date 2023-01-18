'To speak to my employees, I go on Instagram': Wipro CEO says Gen Z staff ignore work emails

The new generation has novel ways of communication, even when it comes to work. Employers are finding many young Gen Z employees not regularly checking their work emails and preferring to interact with the youngsters in their own way, especially by eschewing boring emails altogether. Some IT bosses have said that they have about 20,000 Gen Z employees who don't check even one email monthly.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO of IT giant Wipro, speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is currently taking place at Davos, pointed out that employers need to rethink their ways of communicating with the employees.

Delaporte shared that he no longer uses email while getting in touch with the staff at Wipro because he believes many of them will not even look at the email. Instead, he prefers more modern ways of communication.

According to a UK based Telegraph, while speaking at the WEF, Delaporte said, “To speak to my employees, I go on Instagram or Linkedin. It works better.”

“They don't even check emails sometimes. We have about 20,000 who we know don't check even one email per month. They're 25; they don't care. They don't go on their emails; they go on Snapchat instead. So around 10 per cent of staff don't even check one email per month,” he added further.

Wipro employs 4,500 people in the UK and 260,000 around the world,

Delaporte talked about a 'wake-up call’ for employers, and as the culture of working from home is in full swing, according to him, there is an urgent need to rethink communication, and, in this endeavour, it becomes important to bring out unconventional methods of interaction in order to make younger employees feel at ease.

Backing Delaporte's words, the CEO of Vimeo, a video platform, Anjali Sud, compared emails to outdated instruction manuals in modern society.

She said it was becoming more challenging to communicate in today's digital world while speaking on a panel at Davos.

Also read: Davos 2023: Stars aligned in favour of India, says Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Also read: Davos 2023: Global recession most likely in 2023, say economists at World Economic Forum