Davos 2024: Team from UP to hardsell trillion-dollar chance at WEF

A team from the Uttar Pradesh government will be visiting Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum meeting that kicks off from January 15 to 19.

They aim to update delegates on the steps taken towards transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy, with a special focus on developing metropolitan cities into sector-specific hubs, according to a release.

Among these plans is the intention to turn Lucknow into India's first AI city.

The delegation includes Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', ministers of state for industrial development, Suresh Kumar Khanna, minister of finance, Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial commissioner, and Amit Singh, secretary to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.



The Yogi Adityanath-led government has prepared the roadmap to achieve the 1-trillion dollar economy goal by 2027, with focus on giving a boost to the secondary sector revolving around manufacturing, developing tourism circuits, and making investments in business clusters.

The delegation's trip to Davos is seen as an opportunity for the state government to highlight its achievements to a renowned audience.

The delegates will discuss the economic and industrial progress made in the state over the past six and a half years, emphasizing the rapid development, investor-friendly policies, and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.