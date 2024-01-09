Neither governments nor banks have trillions of dollars in their coffers: Ajay Banga

World Bank President Ajay Banga pushed for removing barriers to private sector investment, saying it was key to tackling challenges before the globe.

"Neither governments nor multilateral banks have trillions of dollars in their coffers,” Banga told World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in a podcast ahead of the WEF Meeting in Davos next week.

Banga said the immediate challenges before the world are conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine as well as the debt situation in several emerging markets. "In the longer term, the major challenges remain poverty and inequality as also those related to the environment."

Asked what could be the solutions to the problems of inequality and poverty, Banga said, “the best way to solve, aside from creating better access, is a job because jobs give you not just earning and breaking out of the cycle but also dignity.”

“And I think dignity is a part of human development, not just economic development, that we have to pay a great deal of attention to,” he said, adding that technology is a great enabler.



Banga will be among the key global leaders at the five-day WEF Davos summit beginning January 15.



Banga said that technology and now data and AI, are great enablers to breaking through the power of incumbency if done the right way. “We have to put guardrails around how these work, but done the right way, this could be very helpful,” he added.

Talking about the role of the private sector, Banga said the big challenges before the world cannot be solved without the private sector. “If you look at the estimates just for renewable energy in the world, they run into trillions of dollars every year that need to be invested to make the necessary change in the way in which our future growth can be less energy emissions-heavy.