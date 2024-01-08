scorecardresearch
WEF 2024
MK Stalin to showcase Tamil Nadu at Davos as top investment destination

The maiden edition of the Global Investors Meet organised by the DMK government saw investment commitments to the tune of Rs 6.64 lakh crore from several multi-national companies that would generate 26.90 lakh jobs in the state. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead a high-level delegation to Davos to attract foreign investments.

Besides Europe, Stalin would also travel to the US and Australia later this year to showcase the state as an attractive investment destination, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said.

Stalin had undertaken similar trips abroad, which included his maiden visit to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Japan after assuming office in May 2021.

Delivering his address at the valedictory session of the two-day Global Investors Meet 2024 here, Rajaa said the tour of Davos and Spain have been planned for later this month. 

In his speech, Stalin referred to his trip abroad and said, "I undertook visits to the UAE, Singapore and Japan and these visits translated to Rs 7,441 crore investments and 17,371 employment opportunities."

Published on: Jan 08, 2024, 9:49 PM IST
