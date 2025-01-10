39% of skills outdated by 2030: WEF warns of AI’s impact on jobs

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global job market, and the changes are coming faster than expected. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), half of all employers plan to reorient their businesses in response to AI, while two-thirds aim to hire talent with AI-specific skills. At the same time, 40% anticipate reducing their workforce in roles where automation can take over.

The WEF’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, based on input from over 1,000 employers across 55 economies, predicts significant job creation alongside massive displacement. Over the next five years, clerical and secretarial roles will face the steepest declines, with positions like admin assistants, ticket clerks, and cashiers increasingly replaced by AI-driven tools and automation.

On the brighter side, industries requiring human oversight and hands-on expertise are expected to grow. Roles in delivery, construction, food processing, and farming are among those set to expand. The care economy—including nursing, social work, and personal care—will also see strong growth due to the irreplaceable human touch required in these professions.

For workers, skill adaptation will be critical. The report warns that 39% of existing skill sets will become outdated by 2030. While this figure marks an improvement from the pandemic’s peak of 57%, it underscores the urgency of upskilling in AI, big data, and software development. IT specialists in robotics, autonomous systems, and renewable energy technologies are forecast to thrive in this evolving landscape.

The report also highlights broader trends influencing job markets. Rising costs of living could eliminate 1.6 million jobs, although respondents believe many will be replaced. Trade restrictions and economic challenges will add to the pressures reshaping global labor markets.

Between job displacement and creation, the WEF estimates a net growth of 78 million jobs by 2030, signaling that adaptability will define future workforce success.