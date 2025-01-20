Increased productivity from AI would result in higher levels of consumption: Nadir Godrej  

In a thought-provoking conversation, Nadir Godrej, a prominent industrialist, shared his insights on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on society, particularly in terms of employment and ethics.

In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor of Business Today from Davos, Godrej highlighted that while AI has the potential to replace certain human jobs, technological advancements historically lead to the creation of new opportunities.

Despite the anxieties surrounding AI replacing human labour, Godrej is optimistic that, as with past technological shifts, AI could increase productivity and result in new types of employment. This aligns with the broader trend that productivity growth often leads to an expansion in economic activities and job creation.

However, Godrej acknowledged that the current AI revolution might pose unique challenges. AI’s capabilities are expanding rapidly, and with it, the possibility of significant shifts in the labor market. He expressed hope that the increased productivity from AI would result in higher levels of consumption, which in turn could sustain jobs in other sectors.

Additionally, he pointed out that AI’s potential to improve productivity must be balanced with societal and environmental sustainability goals. Technology must not only enhance economic performance but also support long-term sustainability to ensure equitable progress for all.

In his analysis of generative AI, Godrej drew comparisons to other technological milestones such as the rise of the internet. He emphasized that while the internet revolutionized the way humans interact with information, AI holds the potential to be even more transformative because it can perform tasks that traditionally required human cognitive abilities, like writing, designing, and problem-solving. The scope of AI’s capabilities, in this context, is vast and extends far beyond what was previously imaginable.

Moreover, Godrej stressed the importance of using AI for good. He drew an important parallel to nuclear technology, which, although capable of destruction, has been harnessed for beneficial purposes such as nuclear energy — a key solution to addressing global energy demands with low carbon emissions.

Similarly, he believes that AI has the potential to bring about positive change in areas such as healthcare, education, and climate change, but it requires careful management and oversight to ensure its benefits outweigh its risks. Godrej underscored the need for ethical frameworks and regulations to guide AI development and ensure it is used responsibly.

In conclusion, Godrej’s perspective on AI is balanced. While acknowledging the challenges and risks posed by AI, he remains optimistic about its potential to foster economic growth, create new industries, and solve global issues — provided it is developed and deployed with the necessary ethical safeguards in place. His call for careful oversight echoes the broader need for collaboration between governments, corporations, and researchers to ensure AI is a force for good.