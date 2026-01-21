Davos 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw says India 'clearly in the first group' of AI powers

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, challenged international assessments, including those from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), regarding India’s standing in the global AI landscape.

Vaishnaw asserted that India is no longer just a participant but a leader in the field. He noted that while global rankings often focus on selective metrics, India’s approach is comprehensive, spanning hardware, software and talent development.

Responding to India being placed in the “second grouping” globally, Vaishnaw said, “Actually, (India is) clearly in the first group, and the reason for that is there are five layers in the AI architecture. The application layer, the model layer, the chip layer, the infra layer, and the energy layer. We are working on all the 5 layers, making very good progress in all the 5 days. On the application layer, we will probably be the biggest supplier of services to the world."

Vaishnaw also pointed to Stanford University’s assessments, noting that India is ranked third globally in terms of AI penetration, AI preparedness and AI talent.

The minister outlined a multi-layered strategy aimed at ensuring technological sovereignty. The government’s IndiaAI mission is focused on five key pillars: high-performance computing (chipsets), foundational models, application software, data centres and a massive talent pool.

Highlighting GPU availability as a major constraint, Vaishnaw said, “To solve that constraint, we decided to have a public-private partnership, in which we empanelled 38,000 GPUs as a common compute facility available to the entire population.”

By focusing on democratising technology and training over one million people in AI skills, the government aims to ensure that the benefits of the AI revolution are inclusive and widely distributed across the country.