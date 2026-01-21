Desk jobs will be replaced by robots, says Skild AI CEO Deepak Pathak

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has become a buzzword at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. As the discussion about AI replacing jobs unfolds, Skild AI CEO Deepak Pathak told Business Today that, “In the near future, we see enterprise-like jobs getting filled by robots, more and more than we see today.”

Pathak also highlighted that there are “over a million unfilled jobs globally,” highlighting that “there are jobs people do not want to do.” He said that the company is focusing on filling these job gaps.

How is India competing with China in hardware manufacturing?

At WEF 2026, Pathak highlighted that with growing demand for global trade, countries are heavily relying on China for supply chains, rare earth materials, and electronics. However, “ the world is looking for the next manufacturing hub beyond China,” he said. Bringing focus to India, he said, “India is a strong contender.”

“It already has a large automotive manufacturing base and a strong electronics supply chain.”

Although “Robotics manufacturing hasn’t been dominated by any country yet,” Pathak added. He further highlighted that Skild AI is “actively encouraging that ecosystem.”

SkildAI, on January 14, 2026, raised $1.4 billion, led by SoftBank with participation of some of the leading investors such as NVentures (NVIDIA), Macquarie Capital (entities administered by Macquarie Capital), and Jeff Bezos. Now, the company reportedly has a valuation of over $14 billion. It says that the company is entering a new phase, which aims to bring a general-purpose brain for robots to perform any task.

When the company was founded back in July 2024, it raised $300 million in Series A funding, with investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners, Coatue, SoftBank Group, and Bezos Expeditions (Jeff Bezos). Hence, the company has a major presence among the tech AI startups.