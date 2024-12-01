Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla granted bail in Canada amid extradition efforts by India: Here's why he is important

Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, has been granted bail in Canada after posting a $30,000 surety bond, as reported by News18. Meanwhile, India continues to push for his extradition.

Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, is a designated terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and a key member of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He was arrested in late October for a shooting incident and faced 11 serious charges, including illegal weapon possession and evidence tampering, PTI reported.

Intelligence sources told News18 that bail was granted despite Indian authorities' non-cooperation and no chance to interrogate Dalla. They added, "We will continue to pursue the matter with the Canadian authorities. "

Dalla, was once a local gangster in Punjab before fleeing to Canada in 2018 and becoming one of India’s most wanted terrorists. After the 2023 assassination of Harjit Singh Nijjar, Dalla assumed leadership of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Officials report that he used social media to recruit youth from Punjab and Haryana to strengthen his terror network.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has tied Dalla to four FIRs filed in 2021 and 2022, while Punjab Police are investigating nearly 50 criminal cases linked to him, including extortion and targeted killings. According to officials cited by The Economic Times, Dalla's gang plotted kidnappings and murders of people from other faiths to create fear and provoke communal unrest in Punjab.

The latest charges against Dalla relate to an October 28 incident in Guelph, Ontario. As reported by PTI, local police were alerted by a hospital treating a man with a gunshot wound. The injured man was identified as Dalla, who had arrived with another individual, Gurjant Singh, in a bullet-riddled Dodge Durango.

“A second male accompanied the male. They had arrived at Guelph hospital in a Dodge Durango, DCHN175…The two males were identified as Arshdeep Gill and Gurjant Singh. Gill had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right bicep, which was treated by hospital staff," stated a chargesheet accessed by News18.

The police confiscated the Dodge Durango for investigation, discovering bullet casings inside. Dalla now faces multiple charges, including illegal firearm possession and evidence tampering, as outlined in the chargesheet.

The NIA’s records describe Dalla, around 25 years old, as a key player in organizing targeted killings and extortion in Punjab through his extensive criminal network. According to the Economic Times, he is linked to at least 46 FIRs across multiple states.

Although Dalla’s arrest in Canada marked a significant step, his release on bail has raised concerns over the lack of collaboration between Indian and Canadian authorities. With India actively seeking his extradition, officials have reiterated their resolve to ensure Dalla is brought to justice.