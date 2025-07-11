'Processing shock, but not giving up': Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe after late night firing

Kap's Cafe, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma and located in Surrey, British Columbia, experienced a shooting incident late Wednesday night. This unexpected attack has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The responsibility for the assault has been claimed by Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi, who is associated with the banned group Babbar Khalsa International. He cited one of Kapil Sharma's past remarks as the reason behind the attack.

In response to the incident, Kap's Cafe issued a strong statement on Instagram, reflecting their shock and determination.

The message read: "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversations. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up." This statement underscores the cafe's resilience and commitment to its founding mission.

Harjeet Singh Laddi, a most-wanted terrorist as listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claimed the attack, highlighting ongoing security challenges related to extremist activities.

The cafe also thanked its well-wishers for their support and prayers.

"This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," the Instagram note further said.

This incident has heightened awareness and concern about such threats in the area. Despite the attack, Kap's Cafe maintains its focus on serving the community, promoting a message of peace and unity. The management of the cafe remains steadfast in its mission, refusing to be intimidated by acts of violence.

Commenting on the incident, Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said: "This is a condemnable incident. He (Kapil Sharma) is a star and loved across the world. He has a huge fan following. The Canadian government should ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future and security such stars should be maintained."