Who was Vanshika, AAP leader's 21-year-old daughter discovered dead in Canada? Details here

Vanshika, an Indian student in Canada, has been discovered dead under circumstances that have yet to be clarified, as confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. The local police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of her death. Vanshika had been missing for four days before her body was found on a beach.

Vanshika was the daughter of Devinder Singh, an AAP leader and a close associate of MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa. Originally from Dera Bassi in Punjab, she had moved to Ottawa two and a half years ago to pursue a diploma course.

The news of her death has deeply saddened the Indian High Commission, which stated, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance."

Vanshika went missing on April 25, 2025, after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive to view a rental room. Her mobile was switched off at 11:40 PM that evening, and she missed an important exam the following day.

The absence of communication with her family and friends heightened concerns about her whereabouts, as noted in a letter to the Ottawa Police Service: "Vanshika has been missing since the evening of Friday, April 25th, 2025, after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive around 8-9 PM to view a rental room. Her phone was switched off at approximately 11:40 PM that night, and she missed an important exam the following day an action completely out of character for her. Despite extensive efforts by her family and friends, there has been no contact or information about her whereabouts," the letter read.

The Hindu community in Ottawa expressed its concern for Vanshika's safety before her body was found, urging the police to enhance their investigative efforts. The Indian High Commission is actively coordinating with local authorities and community groups to provide support to Vanshika's family during this challenging period.