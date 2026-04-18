US-Israel-Iran war latest news: Iranian President Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised the United States' stance on the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the passage through the strait will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorization.'

In a tweet, Ghalibaf asserted, "The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either."

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Ghalibaf said that Iran will close the strategically vital waterway if the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports. "With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," Ghalibaf said.

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Ghalibaf also said that the passage of ships and other vessels via the Hormuz would depend on Iran's authorisation.

He added that whether Hormuz will be opened or not and the regulations governing it “will be determined by the field, not by social media”.

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"Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an importat part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks," he further said.

This comes amid reports that ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz need approval from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). A senior Iranian official told Reuters that while the strait is open, all transits must be coordinated with the IRGC. Furthermore, the official noted that the unfreezing of Iranian funds was part of an agreement related to the reopening of the strait.

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Previously, Iranian foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi earlier stated that the strait was open following a ceasefire accord in Lebanon. However, US President Donald Trump has maintained that the US naval blockade remains in place. The Iranian official added that while commercial vessels could pass, military ships were still prohibited from crossing.

The status of the shipping lanes remains unclear, with hundreds of ships and thousands of seafarers stranded in the Gulf, waiting to pass through the vital waterway. The strait handles approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows. The Iranian official emphasised that navigation would occur in coordination with Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization to ensure the safety of shipping.