The UAE’s financial markets will remain closed for two days amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The Capital Market Authority has announced that trading will be suspended on Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, covering both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.

The authority said the decision was taken in line with its regulatory and supervisory mandate and in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

It added that it will continue to closely monitor regional developments, assess the situation on an ongoing basis and take any additional measures as required in light of evolving circumstances.

The Capital Market Authority also urged all stakeholders to follow its official channels, as well as those of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, for any further updates.

The move comes amid heightened regional tensions following escalating military confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel, as well as a series of retaliatory strikes and security incidents affecting several countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

Authorities across the region have introduced precautionary steps across key sectors to safeguard stability, ensure continuity of essential services and protect financial and economic systems as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from Reuters)