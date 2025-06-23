After US strikes cripple Iran’s nuclear sites, Israel wants to end fight but says 'ball is in Iran’s court'

An uneasy calm hovers over the Middle East as Israel signals a readiness to halt its offensive, even as Iran weighs its next move. Following US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites, Tel Aviv has used back channels to tell Tehran it’s open to ending hostilities — if Iran backs down. The message, relayed through Arab mediators, underscores a high-stakes standoff where restraint and retaliation hang in delicate balance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israeli and Arab officials confirm that Israel does not wish to prolong its military action, particularly after US strikes severely damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Israeli officials believe the objectives of their campaign — Operation Rising Lion — have been largely met.

Arab intermediaries, at the request of the US, have communicated Israel’s position to Tehran. But Iran, undeterred, appears focused on retaliation for the American strikes rather than de-escalation.

“We stand ready to cease operations immediately. Any resulting agreement would represent a satisfactory outcome for Israel,” an Israeli official told The Times of Israel, adding that Jerusalem would suspend bombing operations if Iran agreed to abandon its nuclear ambitions. “The ball is in Iran’s court,” the official said.

Advertisement

Despite these overtures, Tehran remains largely silent on its next steps. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in his first remarks since the US attack, sidestepped direct reference to Washington. Instead, he targeted Israel on social media, stating, “Israel made a grave mistake and it is being punished right now.”

For now, Iran's leadership faces a critical dilemma: escalate a fight against two superior military powers or return to the negotiating table and concede on core issues like nuclear enrichment and ballistic missiles — cornerstones of its strategic identity.

Meanwhile, European leaders urged Iran to avoid destabilising the region further. US President Donald Trump, while firm on demanding Iranian concessions, also hinted he wouldn’t oppose a change in Iran’s leadership. At home, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Trump’s strikes and slammed India’s Modi government for its silence on the actions of both the US and Israel.