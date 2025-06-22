'American deterrence is back...': US defence secretary says strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities an ‘incredible success’

US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth hailed the overnight airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as an “incredible and overwhelming” success, asserting that the operation “devastated” Iran’s nuclear program. Addressing reporters at the Pentagon, Hegseth emphasized the precision and clarity of the mission, which he said was authorized directly by President Trump.

“Last night on President Trump’s orders, US central command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran … in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

According to Hegseth, the mission exclusively targeted nuclear sites without engaging Iranian military personnel or civilians. He added that battle damage assessments were ongoing, but early reports indicated that all munitions hit their intended targets, including the Fordow facility, which was a primary focus.

“We believe we achieved destruction of capabilities there,” Hegseth stated.

Hegseth said, "The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant. Showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this President speaks, the world should listen, and the US Military, we can back it up. The most powerful military the world has ever known. No other country on planet Earth could have conducted this operation, not even close... When POTUS says 60 days that he seeks peace and negotiation, he means 60 days of peace and negotiation. Otherwise, that nuclear program, that nuclear capability will not exist. This is not the previous administration. President Trump said no nukes. He seeks peace and Iran should take that path..."

He stressed that the operation was not aimed at regime change, noting: “The president authorised a precision operation to neutralise the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defence of our troops and our ally Israel.”

President Trump, he said, had pursued diplomatic solutions, giving Tehran “every single opportunity” to negotiate. “Unfortunately (he) was met by stonewalling,” Hegseth noted.

The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Dan Caine, issued a stern warning against any Iranian retaliation, confirming that US forces remained on high alert. “We will defend ourselves. The safety of our service members and civilians remains our highest priority,” he said.

Operation Midnight Hammer, launched in the early hours of Sunday, was the largest B2 bomber strike in history. Caine confirmed the use of 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs — each weighing 30,000 pounds — on two key nuclear sites, the first deployment of such weapons. Seven B2 Spirit bombers flew from the US, while a submarine launched over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles on Isfahan.

Deception manoeuvres in the Pacific and the strategic staging of aircraft enabled the US strike group to bypass Iranian defences. No resistance was reported from Iranian surface-to-air systems or jets.

In total, more than 125 US aircraft were involved in what Caine described as “a complex and high risk mission carried out with exceptional skill and discipline by our joint force.”