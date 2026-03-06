'Are US radars in Gulf for fishing?': Iranian minister mocks Donald Trump as Middle East crisis enters day 7

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday mocked US President Donald Trump and called the ongoing conflict in the Middle East an "existential war" for Iran. His comments come as the war in West Asia intensified after Iran launched fresh missile attacks on Israel and US bases, with Israel intercepting incoming strikes.

The conflict has killed more than 1,230 people in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and six US troops so far.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh asked, "Are US radars in the Gulf for fishing in the Persian Gulf?" He also emphatically rejected accusations that Iran had shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharpening his attack on Trump, Khatibzadeh said that the US President "wants to appoint Iran's leader, but he can't even appoint the mayor of New York". Giving a sports analogy, he said that the US is approaching the conflict with an "American football mentality" whereas Tehran is thinking of it as "chess".

Furthermore, he said that Iran's neighbours, be it Saudi Arabia or Oman, are saying that this is Israel's war. "They (Israelis) dragged the Americans into this war because they have this delusion of a 'Greater Israel'. They know that this war is meant to stop Israelis from pursuing that delusion."

He also claimed that Mossad and Israel allegedly carried out "false-flag operations" to attack refineries or even Cyprus. Citing American journalist Tucker Carlson, he claimed that two or multiple groups linked to the Mossad were captured in Saudi Arabia and Qatar while trying to conduct false-flag operations in those countries.

Targeting the US over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing, he said, "So, we do not have any such intention, and we are trying to avoid the conflict spilling over to other areas. While I do understand why our friends in the region are so upset about this, this is an existential war, and it is a war that concerns everyone. When they assassinate the head of another state, just imagine. You may have relations with Pakistan that sometimes go up and down, or consider countries like Azerbaijan and Armenia that have tensions with each other. Should the head of a state be targeted when there are problems between countries? This is unprecedented. If this becomes the new norm, then it is extremely dangerous."

Later, he highlighted that Iran's priority at present is to exercise ultimate resistance against the US and Israel.

Khatibzadeh noted that Tehran is under constant attack, and the people of Iran "have no option but to resist to the last bullet that we do have and the last soldier that we do have."

"This is a very heroic, very nationalistic battle for us, and we have to stop the aggressor of their atrocities in Iran."