'Came here for livelihood, now seeking bomb shelter': Stranded Indians in Dubai urge PM Modi for evacuation

Missile sirens, grounded flights and shuttered airspace have left thousands of Indians across West Asia in limbo as the US–Iran conflict intensifies. From construction workers in the Gulf to medical students in Tehran, many are turning to social media to seek urgent evacuation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has activated emergency helplines across the region and said Indian missions are in constant touch with nationals. The outreach follows a surge in distress messages after coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliation across multiple countries in the Gulf.

Appeals flood social media

One worker in Dubai posted an emotional appeal online: "I came here for a livelihood, but I am now seeking bomb shelter. I request Modi Ji and the Indian government to evacuate us from here."

Travel disruptions have compounded anxiety. Commercial flights remain suspended or rerouted as airlines respond to military activity and restricted air corridors. Popular transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha have reported delays and cancellations, affecting tourists and students alike.

Medical students in Tehran have described an atmosphere of uncertainty. One student said: "I'm an Indian student and currently I'm in Tehran. The situation here feels really worse and uncertain. We really don't know what's going to happen next. We're really grateful that the government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs are in discussion for our safety. But in times like these, speed matters a lot... The air strikes are happening and it's getting really worse for us. We just request for the quicker and clear evacuation as soon as possible..."

Another student from Iran University of Medical Sciences added: "I am a student from Iran University of Medical Science. We are in Tehran right now and missiles are raining here. And we all the students who don't even want to come into this video, so on their behalf too I would like to appeal to Indian government that they should evacuate us as soon as possible..."

Over 2000 J&K students in Iran

At least 2,000 students from Jammu and Kashmir are currently studying in Iran, many pursuing medical degrees. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking diplomatic intervention and swift evacuation.

The MEA has published emergency contact details for Indian nationals in Iran, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Iraq and Palestine. These helplines cover medical emergencies, security concerns and evacuation-related queries.

MEA issues helplines

The MEA has released emergency contact details for Indians in the region: