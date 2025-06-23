A day after Islamabad said it would nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistan condemned Washington’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. It said Trump’s decision could violate international law, and urged for diplomacy.

“The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey Islamabad’s “condemnation of the US attacks”, as per a statement from the Pakistani leader.

Meanwhile, thousands marched in protest against the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in Karachi. Demonstrators were seen walking over an American flag with a picture of Trump placed on it. They also shouted chants against Israel as well as against India.

The US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, including Fordow, have raised questions about the extent of Pakistan's knowledge about the same, as Trump had hosted Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last week. Security analyst Sushant Sareen commented on the situation, stating, "Imagine the predicament of Pakistan's self-appointed Failed Marshal Asim Munir: he has to either admit that he was totally deceived by Trump and made a mamu… or he must admit he was taken in confidence by Trump. Which means that he betrayed Iran and rest of the ummah."

Commentator Ajay Ahlawat suggested that the US's actions are part of a broader strategy in the Middle East. He noted, "US needs Pakistan's bases for its own game plan against Iran," further emphasising the strategic importance of Pakistan's cooperation.

Ahlawat also downplayed the praise from US General Michael Kurilla for Pakistan, suggesting it was strategic rather than genuine. "From his pedestal Pakistan's assets, airspace and staging bases are critical requirements, if his boss asks him to hit Iran. He HAS TO keep Pakistan in his good books. There's nothing more to it," Ahlawat commented.

In parallel, Pakistan said it would nominate Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic engagement" during the 2025 India-Pakistan crisis. They praised Trump's "strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship," asserting his role as "a genuine peacemaker."

On the other hand, despite Pakistan applauding Trump’s mediation, India has dismissed any foreign intervention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with Trump last week, asserted that there was no foreign mediation, and the talks of ceasefire was limited to only New Delhi and Islamabad.