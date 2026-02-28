‘Existential threat’: Netanyahu declares joint action with US to stop Iran’s nuclear threat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 28 confirmed that Israel, alongside the United States, launched a joint military operation against Iran, describing it as a decisive move to eliminate what he called an “existential threat” posed by Tehran’s regime.

In his first public statement following the launch of Operation “Roar of the Lion” on February 28, Netanyahu said the coordinated action was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He thanked Donald Trump for what he termed “historic leadership” and for standing with Israel in the operation.

“For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has been shouting ‘Death to Israel,’ ‘Death to America,’” Netanyahu said, accusing Tehran of spilling Israeli and American blood and repressing its own citizens. “This murderous terror regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all humanity.”

The Israeli leader said the joint operation would help create conditions for change within Iran, calling on various ethnic communities — including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Balochs and Ahwazis — to rise against what he described as the “yoke of tyranny” and work toward a “free and peace-loving Iran.”

Addressing Israeli citizens directly, Netanyahu urged strict compliance with Home Front Command instructions, warning that the coming days under Operation “Roar of the Lion” would require endurance and unity.

“Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel,” he said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel this morning. In statement posted on X, it said: “Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the home front command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. At this time, the IAF (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.”