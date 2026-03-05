Expel Americans if you want safety from Iranian missiles, Iran MP tells Gulf countries

Iran warns Gulf nations to expel US forces as war with US-Israel enters sixth dayIran has warned Gulf countries to expel American forces and dismantle US military bases from their territories, linking the presence of US troops in the region to the ongoing escalation as the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel entered its sixth day.

An Iranian lawmaker said countries hosting American troops would continue to face missile threats if US forces remain stationed there. Speaking to the state-linked daily Tehran Times, the MP said regional leaders should ensure the removal of US military facilities if they want to avoid further attacks.

“If the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and similar countries want to see an end to the threat of Iranian missiles, they should expel the Americans from their territories and ensure the complete removal of all US military bases,” the lawmaker said.

The warning comes as hostilities between Iran and the United States-Israel alliance intensified following coordinated strikes on Iranian targets launched on February 28. Since then, Tehran has carried out multiple retaliatory missile attacks targeting Israeli cities and several military installations across the Gulf region.

Iran has continued launching missiles toward Tel Aviv, prompting repeated air raid alerts across Israel. The Israeli military has also carried out additional strikes against Iranian-linked targets and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

According to Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, the death toll inside the country from the ongoing conflict has reached at least 1,230 people. The figures could not be independently verified.

The escalating conflict has also disrupted maritime traffic in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil supplies pass. Hundreds of vessels are reportedly stranded after Tehran warned it could target ships in the waterway amid the hostilities.

Meanwhile, political tensions inside Iran have intensified following the reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran last week.

Exiled Iranian royal figure Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah who was overthrown during the Iranian Revolution, said any successor chosen by the current regime would lack legitimacy.

“Any attempt to appoint a successor for him is pre-destined to fail. Whomever is introduced will lack legitimacy and will be considered an accomplice to the bloody record of this regime and its criminal leaders,” Pahlavi wrote on social media.

Among the names being discussed as a possible successor is Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, though analysts say the leadership transition within the Islamic Republic remains uncertain amid the intensifying war.