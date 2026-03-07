Explained: All about the Blue Sparrow, the air-launched ballistic missile used by Israel to take Khamenei out

The killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a strike on Tehran has drawn global attention not only for its geopolitical consequences but also for the sophisticated weapon reportedly used in the attack, Israel's Blue Sparrow missile.

Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, died during a targeted strike on February 28 as part of a broader military operation against Iranian leadership and strategic facilities. The assassination occurred during a wave of attacks linked to escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

About the Blue Sparrow missile

The strike involved the Blue Sparrow, an advanced air-launched ballistic missile designed by Israel. The weapon is typically fired from fighter aircraft and follows a high, quasi-ballistic flight path, climbing toward the edge of space before descending rapidly toward its target.

This trajectory allows the missile to bypass or complicate enemy air-defence systems. After reaching high altitude, it re-enters the atmosphere at high speed and strikes with extreme precision, making it suitable for targeting heavily protected sites or high-value leadership compounds.

The Blue Sparrow is part of a family of missiles which also includes the Black Sparrow and the Silver Sparrow, originally developed by Israel's defence company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems to simulate ballistic threats during tests of the Arrow missile-defence system. Over time, variants of the system have been adapted for operational strike missions.

How does the weapon work?

The Blue Sparrow missile is designed to mimic the flight behaviour of ballistic missiles commonly used by countries such as Iran, including the Shahab and SCUD series. Because it closely replicates the characteristics of real combat missiles, it is widely used in defence testing as a realistic target to evaluate missile interception systems.

The weapon is typically launched from a fighter aircraft at high altitude. Once released, the missile climbs sharply toward the upper layers of the atmosphere before separating into stages. The front section, known as the re-entry vehicle, then detaches and begins its rapid descent toward the target. Small onboard thrusters help guide this section during its fall, ensuring it remains on a precise trajectory.

This system is particularly difficult to intercept because of its steep attack profile. Instead of approaching from the horizon like many conventional threats, the missile descends almost vertically at extremely high speed. Most air defence systems are designed to detect and respond to incoming objects travelling at an angle, leaving very little reaction time when a projectile drops from above.

Why the weapon is considered significant

Military analysts say the missile's design provides several advantages in modern warfare. It can be launched from a fighter jet far from the target, reducing the risk to the aircraft and enabling long-range stand-off strikes. Some versions are believed to have ranges of hundreds of kilometres and can carry precision-guided warheads.

Because of its near-space trajectory and high speed, the missile is extremely difficult for traditional air-defence systems to intercept. Experts say such weapons represent a shift toward high-precision, long-range strike capabilities that combine ballistic-missile speed with aircraft-launched flexibility.

How was Blue Sparrow used in the US-Israel-Iran conflict?

On the morning of February 28, 2026, powerful explosions were reported across Tehran as Israeli forces launched a series of strikes targeting locations within the Iranian capital. Thick smoke was seen rising from several areas of the city as the attack unfolded.

The Israeli military later stated that it had carried out a preemptive operation against Iran and that the mission was coordinated with the United States. Israel referred to the strike campaign as Operation Roaring Lion, while the Pentagon described the broader action as Operation Epic Fury.

According to a Reuters report citing a senior Israeli official, the body of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was discovered at his residence in central Tehran. His death was formally confirmed on March 1, 2026.

Following the announcement, Iran declared a period of 40 days of national mourning. Khamenei had held Iran’s highest authority since 1989, overseeing the country's political leadership, military establishment, and judicial system.